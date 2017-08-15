Tennessee Titans focused on maintaining culture, ignoring hype

"I showed the players a highlight tape of last year, and I told them how much the fans love the way we play -- with competitiveness and resilience," said head coach Mike Mularkey, who is in his second full season after serving nine games as the team's interim head coach following the firing of Ken Whisenhunt in 2015. "But again, that was last year. This is a totally different year, with new faces. We all know what will happen if we win one or two games more than we did last year. But that hype will get you beat if you pay attention to it. We need to be careful to not think about where we are when we aren't there yet."