Tennessee Titans: Best and worst draft picks

Pacman Jones -- 2005 (No. 6 overall)

Before off-the-field conduct halted Jones' time in Tennessee, he was an electric return specialist and play-making cornerback (he had four picks in 2007, including one for a touchdown). However, things went south in the offseason prior to the 2007 season. A shooting incident during NBA All-Star Game weekend in Las Vegas prompted a season-long suspension for Jones, who entered the NFL with numerous red flags regarding character. For a player selected at No. 6 overall in the draft, Jones -- having since dropped "Pacman" to go by Adam Jones -- did not warrant the gamble taken by the Titans and lasted just two seasons in Tennessee.

