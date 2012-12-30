Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville Jaguars; is Mike Munchak safe?

NOTES: This was the 17th time in Tennessee history with multiple return TDs in a game. ... The Titans also had three return touchdowns Sept. 23 in an overtime win over Detroit. Reynaud had a 105-yard kickoff return in that game. ... The Seahawks had four interception returns for TDs on Nov. 4, 1984, against Kansas City in a 45-0 rout, and three different players scored those TDs. The Titans finished 1-5 in the AFC South ... Blackmon's five TDs tied Matt Jones (2005) for most by a rookie in Jacksonville history. ... Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis had a career-high 103 yards receiving. ae