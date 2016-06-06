Tennessee's Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from UT

Why those four? Manning -- one of two Vols to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft (the other was George Cafego) -- concluded his record-setting NFL career by winning Super Bowl 50, becoming the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams. Manning -- a 14-time Pro Bowl pick and five-time league MVP -- owns most major passing records, including most career passing yards (71,940) and touchdowns (539). He also owns the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a single season (55 in 2013). ... White -- the "Minister of Defense" -- retired as the NFL's all-time sacks leader (198, since broken by Bruce Smith's 200). White was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 13-time Pro Bowl selection. ... Witten -- a 10-time Pro Bowl pick -- ranks second all-time (behind Tony Gonzalez) in career receptions and yards for a tight end. ... Atkins -- an eight-time Pro Bowl selection -- was a devastating pass rusher and the frontman of the Chicago Bears' 1960s version of the "Monsters of the Midway," which helped the team win the league championship in 1963.