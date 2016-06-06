Tennessee's Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from UT

Over the next two weeks, CFB 24/7 will unveil its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series kicks off with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Carved into Tennessee's Mount Rushmore:
» Peyton Manning
» Reggie White
» Jason Witten
» Doug Atkins
Why those four? Manning -- one of two Vols to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft (the other was George Cafego) -- concluded his record-setting NFL career by winning Super Bowl 50, becoming the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams. Manning -- a 14-time Pro Bowl pick and five-time league MVP -- owns most major passing records, including most career passing yards (71,940) and touchdowns (539). He also owns the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a single season (55 in 2013). ... White -- the "Minister of Defense" -- retired as the NFL's all-time sacks leader (198, since broken by Bruce Smith's 200). White was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 13-time Pro Bowl selection. ... Witten -- a 10-time Pro Bowl pick -- ranks second all-time (behind Tony Gonzalez) in career receptions and yards for a tight end. ... Atkins -- an eight-time Pro Bowl selection -- was a devastating pass rusher and the frontman of the Chicago Bears' 1960s version of the "Monsters of the Midway," which helped the team win the league championship in 1963.
Total number of NFL players from school: 323
Total first-round draft picks from school: 45
Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 0
Members of Pro Football Hall of Fame: 2 (Atkins and White)