Tennessee at Florida top SEC game of Week 4

Here are all of the Week 4 games involving SEC teams, ranked in order of worst game to best:
9. Vanderbilt at UMass, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPNews
Rating: 0.5 stars
The Skinny: With WR Chris Boyd now dismissed from the Vandy program, it's truly a given now that WR Jordan Matthews, who has nearly 400 receiving yards on the year already, will face double-teaming the rest of the season. Defensive tackle Vince Taylor has been double-teamed quite a bit this season, as well -- watch for him as a draft sleeper. Meanwhile, VU draft prospect Andre Hal continues to have as good a year at cornerback as anyone in the SEC.
8. Troy at Mississippi State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN
Rating: 0.5 stars
The Skinny: Two of Mississippi State's top draft prospects, safety Nickoe Whitley and quarterback Tyler Russell, are questionable to play due to injuries. Russell is recovering from a concussion and has been cleared to throw in practice, but he is awaiting clearance for contact. Troy QB Corey Robinson already has thrown for 870 yards on a 75 percent completion rate this season. If Troy is no test for MSU, Robinson at least will be one for a younger MSU secondary. Meanwhile, Bulldogs OG Gabe Jackson, one of the best guard prospects in the nation, should pave some monstrous holes through a porous Troy defense.
7. Missouri at Indiana, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
Rating: 1.5 stars
The Skinny: The James Franklin-to-Dorial Green-Beckham connection has been a fruitful so far this year for the Tigers, and make no mistake, these two NFL hopefuls need one another to have successful seasons. Two NFL prospects to watch from the Indiana side: Tight end Ted Bolser and quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Bolser is an accomplished senior who should be IU's top pick next spring. Sudfeld has lit up the competition as a sophomore with some huge numbers, already with 10 touchdown passes and nearly 1,000 passing yards after three games. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he's got the size, too. Missouri's Kony Ealy, a junior defensive line NFL prospect, looks to make some noise in what has been a quiet season for him thus far.
6. Arkansas at Rutgers, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Rating: 2 stars
The Skinny: The best matchup of pro prospects in this game may be Arkansas cornerback Tevin Mitchel against Rutgers receiver Brandon Coleman, who has a team-high 12 catches on the year. Mitchel is on the smaller side and Coleman is 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, so it will be a strong test of Mitchel's ability to handle bigger receivers. Rutgers offensive guard Antwan Lowery knocking heads with Arkansas defensive tackle Robert Thomas should provide a nice prospect battle, as well. Both weigh over 300 pounds. Finally, Razorbacks defensive end Chris Smith looks to post a strong encore to his three-sack mega-day last week.
5. North Texas at Georgia, Saturday, 12:21 p.m. ET, SEC TV
Rating: 2 stars
The Skinny: From a prospect standpoint, this one is all Bulldogs. Georgia sophomore running back Todd Gurley figures to have his way against the Mean Green, which enters the game at 2-1. Other prospects to watch include quarterback Aaron Murray, tight end Arthur Lynch, cornerback Damian Swann and linebacker Jordan Jenkins. Gurley, however, is the main show here where NFL futures are concerned.
4. Colorado State at Alabama, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Rating: 2 stars
The Skinny: The Crimson Tide comes off a tough game against Texas A&M with what should be an easy one against the Rams. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Jim McElwain leads CSU into Bryant-Denny Stadium. One of the top NFL prospects in the game, Alabama WR Amari Cooper, hasn't really had a breakout game yet this season. That could change Saturday. As for matchups, not many will be competitive. One that might is CSU center Weston Richburg vs. Alabama's interior defense. Richburg could boost his pro stock with a big performance on his team's biggest stage of the season.
3. SMU at Texas A&M, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Rating: 2 stars
The Skinny: After watching sophomore receiver Mike Evans trounce Alabama for 279 receiving yards last week, almost all of them on deep sideline routes, the Mustangs defense can't be too confident. However, SMU's top NFL prospect is a cornerback -- Kenneth Acker -- and he'll get his turns in coverage with the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Evans. TAMU LB Steven Jenkins, one of the Aggies' only standout NFL prospects on the defensive side of the ball, makes his second start of the season. Jenkins caused the key fumble by Alabama RB T.J. Yeldon near the goal line last week. Of course, the fourth episode of the Johnny Football Show will air, as well. Quarterback Johnny Manziel can't possibly exceed last week's showing against one of the nation's top defenses. Can he?
2. Auburn at LSU, Saturday, 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Rating: 3 stars
The Skinny: Top matchups here include Auburn left tackle Greg Robinson against the LSU pass rush, and AU running backs Cameron Artis-Payne and Tre Mason against LSU weakside linebacker Lamin Barrow. Against athletic quarterback Nick Marshall, Barrow will also have some responsibility in quarterback containment. On the other side, Auburn defensive end Dee Ford makes his second appearance of the season against a budding talent at left tackle in LSU's La'El Collins. LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger, whose stock among scouts is on the rise, gets his first SEC test of the season after feasting on three non-conference foes.
1. Tennessee at Florida, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Rating: 4 stars
The Skinny: The marquee game of the day in the SEC features the Volunteers' vaunted offensive line against a stout Florida defense. In particular, watch whether UF defensive lineman Dominique Easley, just 284 pounds but quick and strong, disrupts UT's rushing attack. Center James Stone and guard Zach Fulton, two future NFL offensive linemen, will draw a lot of the duty on Easley. Meanwhile, Tennessee's very best offensive line prospect, Tiny Richardson at left tackle, squares off with UF pass rushers Donte Fowler and Ronald Powell. Another nice prospect matchup to watch: How does Florida's interior offensive line, particularly guard Jon Halapio making his first start of the season coming off a pectoral muscle tear injury, fare against Vols junior linebacker A.J. Johnson? Finally, if heralded Tennessee freshman receiver Marquez North has a big game against UF cornerbacks Loucheiz Purifoy and Marcus Roberson -- both high-level draft prospects -- you'll know he's for real.