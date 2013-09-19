Tennessee at Florida top SEC game of Week 4

The Skinny: The James Franklin-to-Dorial Green-Beckham connection has been a fruitful so far this year for the Tigers, and make no mistake, these two NFL hopefuls need one another to have successful seasons. Two NFL prospects to watch from the Indiana side: Tight end Ted Bolser and quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Bolser is an accomplished senior who should be IU's top pick next spring. Sudfeld has lit up the competition as a sophomore with some huge numbers, already with 10 touchdown passes and nearly 1,000 passing yards after three games. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he's got the size, too. Missouri's Kony Ealy, a junior defensive line NFL prospect, looks to make some noise in what has been a quiet season for him thus far.