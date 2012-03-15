Tenn. General Assembly lobbies for Peyton Manning

With the Tennessee Titans making a push to sign quarterback Peyton Manning, the Tennessee state legislature is joining the effort to bring home the Volunteer state's former star.

Citing his history at the University of Tennessee and the NFL, the general assembly issued House Joint Resolution 785 to back the Titans' pursuit of Manning and lobby him to join the team.

"BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDRED SEVENTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, THE SENATE CONCURRING, that this General Assembly wholeheartedly supports the Tennessee Titans signing Peyton Manning and urges Mr. Manning to remember his roots in the Volunteer State as he makes his decision about where to play football in 2012," the resolution read, according to Pro Football Talk.

The General Assembly also said it "wishes to offer all necessary assistance to make this dream a reality." In further support of the move, the General Assembly said "there has never been a more logical pairing of player and team in football history."

Manning met with Titans officials for seven hours on Wednesday.

