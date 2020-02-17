Ten wide receivers worth pursuing in free agency/2020 NFL Draft

When healthy, Green is one of the best at his position even at 32 years old (the age he'll be at the start of the 2020 season). In his last 16-game season (2017), he had 1,078 receiving yards and eight TDs. Teams in search of a WR1 would be foolish not to consider paying the seven-time Pro Bowler, especially if his recent injury history results in a lower market price than you'd expect for a player with his resume. I know some people are down on Green after he missed all of last season, but I'm confident he can still can beat any cornerback in the game.