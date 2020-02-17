Analysis

Ten wide receivers worth pursuing in free agency/2020 NFL Draft

Published: Feb 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM
Headshot_Author_JAMES_JONES_1400x1000
James Jones

NFL.com Analyst

Over the next several months, the rosters of all 32 teams will begin to take shape for the 2020 season. In this series, NFL.com writers and analysts look at the best players available via free agency or the NFL draft at the following positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, pass rusher. Today, James Jones looks at the top 10 wide receivers worth pursuing.

1) Amari Cooper, free agent

With the Dallas Cowboys focused primarily on keeping pending free agent Dak Prescott in the fold, it feels like we could see Amari Cooper hit the open market. If he does, expect teams to come running. Cooper, who's coming off the best season of his career, is a guy who would fit well in a lot of offenses. He's a big-bodied, physical No. 1 receiver and he's proven over five NFL seasons that he can be "the guy" who sparks an offense. He just needs to be on the field.

2) A.J. Green, free agent

When healthy, Green is one of the best at his position even at 32 years old (the age he'll be at the start of the 2020 season). In his last 16-game season (2017), he had 1,078 receiving yards and eight TDs. Teams in search of a WR1 would be foolish not to consider paying the seven-time Pro Bowler, especially if his recent injury history results in a lower market price than you'd expect for a player with his resume. I know some people are down on Green after he missed all of last season, but I'm confident he can still can beat any cornerback in the game.

3) Robby Anderson, free agent

Robby Anderson is known for his speed, and he made some big-boy catches for the New York Jets in 2019. Playing 91.2 percent of the offensive snaps last season, Anderson was a reliable target for Jets quarterbacks. A quarter of Anderson's 52 catches went for 20-plus yards, including two that exceeded 40 yards. The 26-year-old wideout has registered at least five receiving TDs in each of his last three seasons and could be a relatively affordable deep threat for teams looking to stretch the field.

4) CeeDee Lamb, draft prospect

The former Oklahoma star is widely labeled as the top receiver in this draft class, and I have to agree with that sentiment. He's far and away the best at his position. Just turn on his tape and you'll see how special he is. Lamb has the speed to run by defenders, strong hands and big-time playmaking ability.

5) Jerry Jeudy, draft prospect

The former Alabama wide receiver enters the draft with a lot of momentum coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. Jeudy will immediately demand respect from DBs because of his quickness off the line and top-end speed, along with his sound route running. Jeudy has the goods to be a top-10 pick and would certainly provide most offenses with Pro Bowl-caliber talent.

6) Emmanuel Sanders, free agent

Dealt at the trade deadline from Denver to San Francisco, Sanders came in and was the No. 1 receiver the Niners had been missing. His presence opened up opportunities for other playmakers, but he made plenty of big plays himself, finishing with 502 receiving yards and three TDs in 10 games with the 49ers. He's entering his 11th NFL season, but it feels like he's far from done. After seeing how he bounced back from a major injury that ended his 2018 season, expect a team to pay the veteran this offseason.

7) Nelson Agholor, free agent

Agholor has had an up-and-down career. Sometimes he's the best guy on the field and other days he has a mad case of the dropsies. In an injury-riddled 2019 campaign, the 6-foot, 198-pound wideout had 39 receptions for 363 yards (career-low 9.3 yards per catch). He has yet to put up 800 receiving yards in a season, but could provide a team with a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver when dialed in.

8) Breshad Perriman, free agent

Perriman has not lived up to his first-round draft status since entering the league in 2015, but he started to pick up some steam late in the 2019 season. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined in the final weeks of the campaign, Perriman stepped up in a big way for the Bucs, recording three consecutive 100-yard receiving games to close the season after having no such games in his first 48 career contests. Those late-season performances might give him the confidence he needs going forward.

9) Randall Cobb, free agent

Cobb, one of my former teammates in Green Bay, is a savvy veteran who can still contribute in any offense. He made some big plays for the Cowboys over the final two months of last season after building a rapport with Dak Prescott. It would make too much sense for the Cowboys to re-sign Cobb with ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy now in town, but I'll leave that decision up to Jerry Jones.

10) Antonio Gandy-Golden, draft prospect

There's always a dark horse or sleeper candidate in these lists, and Gandy-Golden is mine. Turn on his tape and you'll find the former Liberty wide receiver making splash plays left and right. The 6-4, 220-pounder helped his draft stock last month at the Reese's Senior Bowl as he turned heads with his size, agility, speed and ball skills. I know this will raise some eyebrows, but I really believe he has a chance to be the league's next Calvin Johnson.

BONUS) Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs

Watkins is a strong cut candidate this offseason due to his $21 million cap number in 2020. He has proven to be a top-notch No. 2 receiver in his two seasons in Kansas City -- he's coming off a great postseason run -- but since that price is likely too rich for the Chiefs to keep him around, I envision Watkins moving on and becoming part of a situation similar to the one-two punch in Minnesota with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Follow James Jones on Twitter @89JonesNTAF.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade; plus, five NFL draft prospects on the rise

The Broncos hype train's in full force after the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, but Bucky Brooks says everyone needs to pump the brakes on Denver. Plus, five prospects on the rise after the NFL Scouting Combine. And what's next for Jordan Love?
news

2022 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
news

2022 NFL offseason: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for quarterbacks in limbo

Will the Vikings stick with Kirk Cousins? Is Jimmy Garoppolo headed for a new team? Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals smooth out their relationship? Dan Hanzus spins best-case and worst-case scenarios for QBs in limbo in 2022.
news

Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins headline nine NFL teams that need to make a splash this offseason

Denver just shook up the NFL with a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson. Who needs to follow in the Broncos' footsteps? Adam Schein identifies nine teams that should make an offseason splash.
news

AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line

Will the Bengals find a way to protect Joe Burrow? How will the Colts address their quarterback void? Kevin Patra digs into three key free agency needs for every AFC team.
news

NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, Kevin Patra identifies the three biggest needs for each NFC team. Suddenly, Pete Carroll's Seahawks and Bruce Arians' Buccaneers have a major question mark at quarterback.
news

Aaron Rodgers' decision, Russell Wilson trade: Who are the biggest winners & losers?

Aaron Rodgers signed a four-year extension to stay in Green Bay, while the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Jeffri Chadiha reveals the winners and losers of Tuesday's events.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: The original list

The original Top 101 Free Agents of 2022 rankings as compiled by Gregg Rosenthal before players began to be signed, tagged and/or released.
news

2022 NFL offseason: Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, draft or trade

Does Jameis Winston top the crop of free-agent signal-callers? How impressive is prospect Kenny Pickett? David Carr identifies his top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, the 2022 NFL Draft or trade.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
news

2022 All-Combine Team: Spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects fully showed out at Lucas Oil Stadium? Nick Shook provides the All-Combine Team, spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Players who could be overpriced, underpriced

Will a team overpay for Brandon Scherff? Might Emmanuel Ogbah be a bargain? Gregg Rosenthal lists NFL free agents who could be overpriced and underpriced this offseason.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW