Around the NFL

Ten things we learned from NFL rookie minicamps

Published: May 09, 2016 at 01:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Minutes into his first NFL minicamp practice in May 2015, Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pass rusher Dante Fowler's rookie season ended after he tore his ACL.

Jacksonville's 2016 draft class avoided that scare this time around, as the Jaguars joined the Miami Dolphins as two organizations concentrating on classroom work at the expense of practice time.

Following the approach set forth by Los Angeles Rams coach Jeff Fisher in recent years, Jacksonville and Miami opted to tone down intense on-field drills in favor of a one-on-one teaching approach.

The idea is that top NFL prospects now spend four months ramping up their physical fitness regimes in preparation for the draft. By the time they reach rookie minicamps, their bodies could use a break.

It will be interesting to see if the Dallas Cowboys adjust their routine after watching prized No. 4 overall pick Ezekiel Elliott take a fall in his first practice.

"We don't need that," running backs coach Gary Brown said of Elliott's slip. "That's why I told him to slow down a little bit."

Here's what else we learned in the weekend's rookie minicamps:

  1. Ever since Cam Newton's spectacular NFL debut a half-decade ago, the NFL has trended toward starting first-round quarterbacks early in their rookie seasons. While Paxton Lynch was viewed by many draft analysts as a talented developmental project who would have to sit and learn in his first season, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway insists the former Memphis star is going to be ready "quicker than a lot of people think."
  1. Rams' No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff is already the favorite to start at quarterback after an impressive showing over the weekend.

"He's doing a great job picking up our offense," Fisher said. "We've given him a lot more information than we did at the private workout and then that we did here at our meeting, and he's handled it without any problem. And that's the impressive thing."

  1. Although Myles Jack is expected to play outside linebacker in Jacksonville, he was stationed in the middle to better learn the defense in rookie minicamp.

"It makes it easier for me because I can figure out what the line is doing," Jack explained, "what everyone behind me is doing and even the other linebacker positions."

  1. The Seattle Seahawks are already in love with third-round running back C.J. Prosise, who also took snaps with the wide receivers in practice.

"Prosise is really unique. I have never had a guy that went from receiver to running back that can do both," coach Pete Carroll said. "You usually commit one way or the other. We put him with the receivers today and ran one-on-one routes with the receivers today and looked as normal, comfortable as any of the receivers. He does have great speed too, and he's tall, his hands are totally adequate, so it's a real prize for us."

  1. Elsewhere in the NFC West, Robert Nkemdiche has been so aggressive that Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has had to tell the first-round defensive tackle to stop "killing people" in walkthroughs.
  1. The Washington Redskins are listing second-round selection Su'a Cravensas a safety, but the former USC star also will be used as a linebacker in nickel and dime packages -- similar to Cardinals "moneybacker" Deone Bucannon. Cravens is the latest in the NFL's nascent trend toward hybrid safety-linebackers.
  1. For all of the attention lavished on Elliott and Jaylon Smith, the Cowboys have big plans for No. 67 overall pick Maliek Collins -- a defensive tackle they were targeting when they refused to surrender a third-round pick to move back into the first round for Lynch.

"He's going to be a cornerstone player," owner Jerry Jones said.

  1. It's natural to wonder if Jones' public lamentations about Lynch as the one that got away might mess with the confidence of fallback option Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' fourth-round pick. The Mississippi State QB seems to be taking it all in stride.
  1. The Detroit Lions have yet to decide whether Taylor Decker will vie for Riley Reiff's left tackle job or slide in at right tackle. For now, though, he's lining up on the left side. The team's pursuit of free agent Russell Okung suggests a desire to shift Reiff away from Matthew Stafford's blind side.
  1. In other Lions news, hard-hitting fourth-round pick Miles Killebrew is expected to pushRafael Bush and Tavon Wilson for playing time at strong safety opposite 2014 Pro Bowler Glover Quin.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
news

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

With training camp coming into view, Patrick Mahomes' toe injury is in rearview and he's setting his focus on the same lofty goal of winning a Super Bowl. 
news

Steelers RB Benny Snell on fighting for roster spot: 'I never have settled and been comfortable'

The Steelers reworked their running back room in 2021, saying goodbye to veteran ﻿James Conner﻿ and drafting ﻿Najee Harris﻿ in the first round to be the workhorse back. Where does that leave Benny Snell?
news

Sean McVay thought 49ers might have traded up to draft TE Kyle Pitts at No. 3

When the San Francisco 49ers traded a bundle of draft picks to move into the No. 3 overall slot in April's draft, questions about which player the Niners were targeting flew with fury in the weeks leading up to the selection.
news

Buccaneers celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win

Following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory, the Lightning brought another title to Tampa Bay with a Stanley Cup win on Wednesday night that was celebrated by the Bucs. The Lightning have won back-to-back cups, perhaps boding well for the Bucs' run-it-back hopes. 
news

Doug Pederson: Eagles didn't draft Jalen Hurts to 'undermine' Carson Wentz

Drafting Jalen Hurts in the 2020 second round looks to have caused some disharmony within the Eagles franchise, which has since traded away Carson Wentz and let go Doug Pederson. However, Pederson says there was no motivation to "do anything to take away" Wentz' job. "He was the franchise," Pederson says. 
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Extension for Josh Allen will 'work itself out'

With an extension for quarterback Josh Allen one of the prevailing storylines for Buffalo's offseason, Bills head coach Sean McDermott "firmly" believes it will get sorted out. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fends off flying lug nut

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's Twitter account, Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fended off a wayward lug nut that flew across the median and into Lock's vehicle's windshield.
news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne has Trevor Lawrence's help in attempting to learn receiver position as rookie

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne explains how fellow rookie and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence has helped with his process of learning receiver routes this summer.
news

Kyle Shanahan to Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford trade: 'You don't want to get me started, dude'

With both teams interested in acquiring QB Matthew Stafford this offseason, Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recall key details surrounding a trade that happened while the NFC West rivals were in Mexico. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW