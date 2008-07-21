Ten things to watch for throughout training camp

This presumes, of course, that the superstar defensive end stays retired. As the Favre saga has taught us, no one can be truly certain about such things. But if the New York Giants are going to have a shot at repeating as Super Bowl champions, or simply avoid a major slip, they will need the type of guidance that Strahan provided in the locker room and on the sideline … and to his head coach. Strahan deserves a fair amount of credit for the personality transformation that Coughlin underwent before last season. "He's met us halfway and we've met him halfway," was how Strahan described Coughlin's willingness to drop his drill-sergeant act and become more approachable and flexible with his players. This is not to say that Coughlin will automatically revert to his old ways, but Strahan's forceful personality did do plenty to encourage the coach to make adjustments in his style. Will someone else step up to fill the void? Is anyone else capable of doing it?