Ten things to look for in Week 2

3. Time for Detroit to play the game like the Colts and Bengals.

If Detroit learned anything from the Raiders' comeback last week, it was that they will struggle to hold a lead if teams feel they can still run the ball. It is time for the Lions to go no-huddle, keep throwing the ball and try to score as many points as they can with that high-powered passing attack. They shouldn't wait until they are in trouble or in a close game. Play to your strength -- that means Roy Williams, Mike Furrey and Calvin Johnson. Minnesota this week provides a great opportunity to consider a 40-pass day. The Vikings stop the run and they can run the ball. Spread them out like the Bengals do and go to the air early and often.