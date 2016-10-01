Ten stats to know: Colts at Vikings

Here are 10 key stats to keep an eye on heading into the Week 15 matchup between the Colts and Vikings, courtesy of NFL Research.

Five key stats: Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

Next Gen Stat: On average, Andrew Luck takes 2.94 seconds to release a pass after the ball is snapped (4th-slowest in NFL this year).

Under pressure: The Colts have allowed 30 sacks this season (T-30th in NFL) and 115 QB hits (worst in NFL).

Luck in elite company:Andrew Luck reached 125 TD passes in his 67th career game (tied with Aaron Rodgers for 2nd-fastest to 125 TD passes).

Problematic defense:Indianapolis ranks 25th or worse in total defense, scoring defense, rush defense and pass defense.

AFC South on the line: If the Colts lose to the Vikings on Sunday AND the Titans or Texans win, then Indy will be eliminated from AFC South title contention.

Five key stats: Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

Next Gen Stat: Minnesota's defense has held opponents to a 27.2 passer rating on throws of 20+ air yards (best in NFL).

Key matchup: The Vikings defense has 97 QB hits this season (2nd-most in NFL) while the Colts offense has allowed 115 QB hits (most in NFL).

AP is back:Adrian Peterson (torn meniscus) will play his first game since Sept. 18. He has 50 rush yards on 31 carries this season.

No run game:The Vikings average 3.0 yards per carry and 73.4 rush yards per game on the season (both worst in NFL).

Dink and dunk:Sam Bradford leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.2 pct) but he averages just 5.4 air yards per completion (fewest in NFL).

