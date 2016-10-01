Ten stats to know: Colts at Vikings

Next Gen Stat: On average, Andrew Luck takes 2.94 seconds to release a pass after the ball is snapped (4th-slowest in NFL this year).
Under pressure: The Colts have allowed 30 sacks this season (T-30th in NFL) and 115 QB hits (worst in NFL).
Luck in elite company:Andrew Luck reached 125 TD passes in his 67th career game (tied with Aaron Rodgers for 2nd-fastest to 125 TD passes).
Problematic defense:Indianapolis ranks 25th or worse in total defense, scoring defense, rush defense and pass defense.
Next Gen Stat: Minnesota's defense has held opponents to a 27.2 passer rating on throws of 20+ air yards (best in NFL).
AP is back:Adrian Peterson (torn meniscus) will play his first game since Sept. 18. He has 50 rush yards on 31 carries this season.
No run game:The Vikings average 3.0 yards per carry and 73.4 rush yards per game on the season (both worst in NFL).
Dink and dunk:Sam Bradford leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.2 pct) but he averages just 5.4 air yards per completion (fewest in NFL).
