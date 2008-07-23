Ten questions with Shaun O'Hara

How is life different after winning the Super Bowl?

It's not different. I'm not doing anything I don't normally do this time of year. I'm still training, I'm still getting ready for training camp. I think my perspective on things has changed. Once you win the Super Bowl, I think now you just start to expect success from yourself and from your teammates. I think when you're constantly striving to get to that Super Bowl, you don't know what it takes to get there. You don't know what you have to do to get there. You think there's some magical potion or some magical aspect of working out or practicing or playing the games that will get you there, and really there isn't any one thing that you can do. So, I think your expectations definitely change a little bit. The only thing different now, as an offensive lineman, I'm used to flying under the radar where nobody knows who you are and nobody recognizes you. And in New York that has definitely changed. It's a little different. Even outside of New York, it's weird to have people come up to you and they know who you are and your name. I know that's directly correlated to winning the Super Bowl.