Ten questions with Maurice Jones-Drew

I would sit down and listen to what they have to say, like how they feel about certain issues in the NFL and stuff like that. And try to just get some feedback. You don't actually have to use it but it gives you a better point of view of how the players see things like in certain situations, you know the conduct policy. It's crazy because there are 1,800 players in the league and only five are getting in trouble, but you never hear about none of the good things about guys having camps. You rarely hear about these good things, but you always hear about the five guys that stay in trouble. And that's too bad, because there's more to the league than that. It's not like people are going to stop watching NFL Total Access if all you do is talk about good. They're going to watch it anyway, because they love football. So if you talked about good the rest of the time and really didn't shine too much light on the bad stuff, you never know what might happen. You might change the world.