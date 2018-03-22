Around the NFL

Ten proposed rule changes for 2018 NFL season

Published: Mar 22, 2018 at 11:49 AM

During next week's Annual League Meeting, NFL team owners will discuss 10 potential playing rules changes for the 2018 season that have been recommended by teams or the league's Competition Committee. Here's a rundown of the proposals that will be reviewed:

  1. By Competition Committee: Makes permanent the playing rule that changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line.
  1. By Competition Committee: Changes standard for a catch.
  1. By Competition Committee: Makes the penalties for Illegal Batting & Kicking the same.
  1. By Los Angeles Chargers: Amends Rule 15, Section 2, Article 5 to add fouls for roughing the passer and fouls against players in a defenseless posture as reviewable plays in the instant replay system.
  1. By Washington: Amends Rule 15, Section 2, Article 5 to add review of personal fouls as reviewable plays in the instant replay system.
  1. By New York Jets: Amends Rule 8, Section 5, Articles 1-4 to change the enforcement for defensive pass interference.
  1. By Competition Committee: Authorizes the designated member of the Officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to disqualify a player for a flagrant nonfootball act when a foul for that act is called on the field.
  1. By Competition Committee: Conforms the amount of time in which a team must challenge a play if there is a television commercial break following the play in question.
  1. By Competition Committee: Eliminates the requirement that a team who scores a winning touchdown at the end of regulation of a game to kick the extra point or go for two-point conversion.
  1. By Competition Committee: If there is a turnover, a team may win an overtime game, even though it scores on its second possession.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

