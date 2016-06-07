Around the NFL

Ten players who aren't getting attention they deserve

Published: Jun 07, 2016 at 03:05 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Anyone else tired of hearing about Sam Bradford and Colin Kaepernick? I feel you.

It's nothing personal, but both quarterbacks have been the subject of endless offseason speculation and narratives.

Meanwhile, all 32 teams have reshuffled the deck, adding key free agents and rookies while setting the table for a rash of high-octane camp battles.

Beyond the hyper-obvious quarterback situations, who around the NFL isn't getting the attention they deserve? Let's take a gander:

1. Ladarius Green, Steelers tight end: Handed a four-year, $20 million deal in free agency, Green has the chance for big numbers in Pittsburgh's talent-rich offense. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder never truly took off in San Diego, but he's a freaky pass-catcher who can also block. Retired tight end Heath Miller averaged 88 targets per season over the past four years as a central part of Pittsburgh's air attack. Offseason ankle surgery has kept Green grounded during organized team activities, but he's ready to finally Make The Leap if his chemistry with Big Ben is cooking by September.

2. Garry Gilliam, Seahawks offensive tackle: Seattle's constantly churning O-line has a new face at left tackle after Russell Okung signed with the Broncos. Gilliam started all 16 games on the right side in 2015, finishing as the game's 63rd-ranked player at his position, per Pro Football Focus. Transitioning to bookend has served as a bridge too far for plenty of right tackles, leaving this move as a primary question mark for the 'Hawks.

3. Chris Hogan, Patriots wideout: It's unfair to tag Hogan as simply the next version of Danny Amendola or Julian Edelman. Coach Bill Belichick pushed hard to steal Hogan away from the Bills after falling for the receiver's versatility. They believe the bigger Hogan -- he's 6-foot-1, 220 pounds -- can play inside and out while even serving as a backup punter. Known to Hard Knocks fans as "7-Eleven" because, in theory, he's always open, Hogan is going to see his share of snaps for the Pats.

4. Ryan Clady, Jets offensive tackle:Ryan Fitzpatrick's standoff with Gang Green has dominated the tabloids in New York. That won't change until the Jets finally sign the veteran passer, but we don't care if The Amish Rifle, Geno Smith or Kenny O'Brien start Week 1: This offense has issues. Trading for Ryan Clady to replace the retired D'Brickashaw Ferguson made plenty of sense on paper, but we haven't seen Clady play since 2014. After New York failed to address the position in the draft, the Jets are crossing their fingers for an A-plus showing by the former Bronco.

5. Reggie Ragland, Bills rookie linebacker: Coach Rex Ryan has become an easy target in Buffalo, but he found a kindred spirit in Ragland, the team's second-round pick. The former Alabama star doesn't blow you away with his speed, but Ragland is an old-school defender with some bite. Set to startimmediately at inside linebacker, Ragland is bound to help improve a run defense that allowed a whopping 4.4 yards per carry last season, 25th in the NFL.

6. Cameron Erving, Browns center: Erving was a mess during limited work at guard last season. His second NFL campaign will see the former first-rounder return to his natural position as Cleveland's pivot. Centers are ignored, but when the position breaks down, the offense often goes with it. After seven years of the super-steady Alex Mack playing at a Pro Bowl level, Erving's under a ton of pressure to step up. "I think he set his mind this offseason to come and make those changes and really try and fight and prove himself this year," teammate Joel Bitonio said of Erving, who has a prime chance to erase the memories of a rough NFL start.

7. Clive Walford, Raiders tight end: Walford finished his rookie campaign ahead of Mychal Rivera on the depth chart, seeing 39 of his 51 targets after Week 9. Amid reports that Oakland plans to "expand" his role come September, Walford looms as a logical candidate for a classic Year 2 breakout at the position. With defenders forced to prioritize wideout Amari Cooper, Walford should pick up where he left off for a Raiders team set to make a run at the AFC West.

8. Frank Gore, Colts running back: Gore is looking to become the first 33-year-old back to run for 1,000 yards since John Riggins did the deed at age 35 back in 1984. Gore has his moments last season, but his yards per rush tumbled to 3.7, the lowest of his entire career. If he struggles, who picks up the slack? Robert Turbin and Jordan Todman are complimentary pieces at best ahead of a cast that includes names like Trey Williams, Josh Ferguson and Tyler Varga. Not exactly the four horseman.

9. James Bradberry, Panthers cornerback: The Panthers under general manager Dave Gettleman refuse to overpay veteran cornerbacks. Josh Norman is out, replaced by a flock of young cover men led by the second-round Bradberry. The former Samford star rolled with the first team during OTAs while veteran Bene' Benwikere healed from a broken leg. "We're very happy with what we've seen the last two practices with the young guys," coach Ron Rivera said in May of Bradberry and fellow rookie corners Daryl Worley and Zack Sanchez. If the youngsters pan out, Gettleman's cost-friendly approach looks like the stuff of genius.

10. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles running back: A fifth-round rookie out of West Virginia, Smallwood has been described by various Eagles beat writers as "very impressive" catching passes, a potential first-year "feature back" and the "key" to Philly's ground game. Ryan Mathews won't be kicked to the curb, but the versatile Smallwood drew praise from coach Doug Pederson as an "explosive" new piece of the attack. Barring another offseason trope, Smallwood's set to make an impact out of the gate.

