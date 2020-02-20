Ten pass rushers worth pursuing in free agency/2020 NFL Draft

Jones headlines this year's free-agent DT class, to no one's surprise. With the second-most sacks (33) by a DT since 2016, Jones has been a game-wrecker for the Chiefs over the last few seasons. He routinely beats linemen with his power, speed, strength and footwork. Not to mention, he has a great get-off time (.88 seconds, per Next Gen Stats) for a player of his size (6-6, 310). We saw just how disruptive and impactful he is in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. He missed four games this season, including the Divisional Round contest, and it was evident when he wasn't on the field, as the Chiefs allowed almost six more points per game without him. One of Jones' top outings of the season came when his team needed him most in Super Bowl LIV, as he logged three passes defensed, which helped spark the comeback. He deserves a big payday this offseason.