Ten GIFs that break down the world of Week 1

Sebastian Janikowski has been in the NFL so long I don't even have to do a Google search to spell his name anymore. In fact, Seabass has only one contemporary remaining from his draft class -- Tom Brady, who was selected 182 picks after Janikowski in 2000. But Janikowski's 2017 season begins with adversity: He had to take a paycut to keep his roster spot, and now sits on injured reserve with a balky back. To complicate matters further, fill-in Giorgio Tavecchio made all six of his kicks on Sunday, including two field goals from 52 yards out. Jack Del Rio gave Tavecchio the game ball afterwards. In the GIF above, Seabass has the look of a guy wondering if he's booted for the final time in Silver and Black.