Ten cornerbacks worth pursuing in free agency/2020 NFL Draft

For the record, Byron Jones will be the highest-paid cornerback on the market this offseason, but for the sake of this article, I still believe Harris and Roby offer more on the field. Now that that's settled, we can continue. I'm not going to lie, I was skeptical when I saw Byron Jones make the transition from safety to cornerback ahead of the 2018 season. But he handled his business as an athletic defender who can hold his own against big receivers on the perimeter. And although he had a down year in 2019 -- six passes defensed, one forced fumble and 46 tackles -- he is constantly forcing quarterbacks to thread the needle. According to Next Gen Stats, Jones forced tight-window throws on 44.1 percent of targets as the nearest defender since 2018 (highest percentage with a minimum of 100 targets). I'm not sure where the disconnect was in Dallas this year, but this season felt like an anomaly, because Jones has the potential to regain his 2018 form.