Temper your expectations for draft's first-round pass rushers

The most interesting group of rookie rushers has been the 3-4 outside linebackers, especially with the rise in 3-4 defenses. There have only been seven selected in the first round since '05, and it has been feast or famine. Vernon Gholston was the sixth overall selection last year and he couldn't even get on the field. Shawne Merriman and DeMarcus Ware hit the ground running and combined for 18 sacks in their rookie season. In total, the seven rookie outside linebackers had 36 sacks in their first season, or a 5.1 average.