Telesco: Bosa has Bolts in same class as West defenses

"Our division really has the best pass rushers in football, which makes it a challenge for us. We felt last year, on our defensive front, we were looking for players to make more of an impact on the line," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said on Tuesday's *Move the Sticks* podcast. "We had signed Corey Liuget to the extension last year, we were very pleased with that, but then to get a chance to sign Brandon Mebane to play nose tackle for us and draft Joey (Bosa), it's been a good defensive front for us.