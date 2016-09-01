Teddy Bridgewater: We will 'attack my rehab'

For the first time since suffering a gruesome dislocated knee and torn ACL during practice on Tuesday, Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has spoken out.
"Your thoughts and prayers mean a lot to me and have helped me in this difficult time. There are great players and great leaders in our locker room who are going to fight to the end to reach the goals we set for 2016. I will be there mentally, physically and in spirit to support them accomplish those goals.
"In order to have a testimony, you have to have a test. I come from amazing DNA, I watched my mom fight and win against breast cancer. We will, as a team, attack my rehab with the same vigor and energy. My faith is strong, my faith is unwavering and my vision is clear. My purpose will not be denied."
The statement is encouraging, even if it will be a long time before we see the Vikings quarterback hit the field again. It underscores the cruel reality of the NFL -- just when we were set to see the best out of one of the league's bright young stars, he'll have to start from scratch after rehabilitation.
Speaking to reporters before Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Bridgewater visited his teammates Thursday at the team's practice facility. Spielman reiterated the Vikings expect Bridgewater to make a full recovery and stated the team has the "utmost confidence" in backup QB Shaun Hill.
The Vikings never had any doubt that Bridgewater would rise above this injury. He cemented that with his words on Thursday.