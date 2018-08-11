Teddy Bridgewater's back! QB shines in Jets debut

It wasn't the stats that should get everyone excited about Bridgewater's play. It's how he looked doing it. Teddy Two-Gloves, for the most part, looked like the player he was before the dadgum injury nearly took it all away. He looked mobile on the move, poised in the pocket, and confident moving through his progression. Bridgewater displayed his pinpoint accuracy on several throws. Even though most of his passes were of the short-to-intermediate variety, there seems little holding the QB back.