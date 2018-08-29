Analysis

Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints are a perfect match

Published: Aug 29, 2018 at 11:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The New Orleans Saintspulled off a bit of a surprise on Wednesday when they shipped a 2019 third-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a 2019 sixth-round selection. The move not only upgrades the Saints' QB2 spot, but it also provides coach Sean Payton with a young signal-caller to groom as a successor to Drew Brees.

With that in mind, here are three reasons why the Bridgewater trade is a great move for the Saints:

1) Bridgewater gives the Saints a solid QB2 with long-term QB1 potential.

The Saints have been searching for a QB2 with the talent and potential to succeed Drew Brees for years. The team hasn't found a solid developmental prospect in either the draft (think of Garrett Grayson, a third round pick in 2015, or Sean Canfield, a seventh-rounder in 2010) or in free agency (think of Chase Daniel or Luke McCown). With Tom Savage (career passer rating of 72.5) and special-teams standout Taysom Hill (who is intriguing based on his talent as a utility player but not ready to be a QB2 on a team in the hunt for a Super Bowl title) currently on the depth chart behind Brees, they turned to the trade market.

Although Brees is signed through 2019, New Orleans needs to have a succession plan in place, given that the perennial Pro Bowler will turn 40 next January. Bridgewater would certainly appear to be a solid replacement as a young quarterback (25) with significant starting experience (28 regular-season starts) and a playoff pedigree. The one-time Pro Bowler has not only guided a franchise to the postseason, but he did it as a youngster in a Vikings offense that was conservative by nature. Sure, his career numbers aren't eye-popping at first glance (he has a 64.7 percent completion rate and a 28:22 touchdown-to-interception ratio), but he played "winning" football (low turnovers, smart decisions) for a defensive-oriented squad.

While the pedestrian stats and conservative style of play have led many to suggest Bridgewater is merely a game manager, I think it is important to remember he was a prolific passer at Louisville. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 9,817 yards and a 72:24 TD-to-INT ratio for the Cardinals during an impressive three-year run that included a Big East title and Big East Offensive Player of the Year (2012) honors.

As a prospect, Bridgewater certainly exhibited traits of a franchise quarterback (leadership, poise, judgment, anticipation, timing and accuracy). A pocket passer for a team that employed a wide-open offensive scheme, he distributed the ball quickly and efficiently to his playmaker on the outside on a series of quick-rhythm throws inside the numbers. Bridgewater consistently strung together completions and rarely made costly mistakes with the ball.

He continued to display those traits as a passer for the Vikings and, most recently, the Jets, with whom he was undertaking a comeback from a devastating knee injury that wiped out his 2016 season. Bridgewater's combination of poise, anticipation, timing and accuracy have stood out in the preseason, as evidenced by his 73.7 percent completion rate and 2:1 TD-to-INT ratio in three games. I know preseason stats don't count, but how Bridgewater has played matters, and the Saints' evaluators certainly saw a player with QB1 potential.

Some might snicker at the notion of Bridgewater being a QB1, based on concerns about his arm strength. But playing in the NFC South, which includes a pair of domes (New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and some mild-weather cities (Charlotte and Tampa), will make that a non-issue going forward.

2) Sean Payton is the perfect play-caller for Bridgewater.

To operate at a high level, the overwhelming majority of quarterbacks in the NFL need a creative play-caller in their corner. Payton is arguably one of the best offensive minds in the business, as evidenced by the Saints' six No. 1 rankings in total offense during Payton's tenure thus far (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016) and a pair of top finishes in scoring offense (2008 and 2009).

Some would attribute the Saints' success to Brees. But there is no disputing Payton's influence on the 11-time Pro Bowler's game when you look at the tape. The Saints have carefully crafted a scheme around Brees' talents as a pinpoint passer with A-plus arm talent while accounting for declining arm strength in recent years. The team has featured a number of vertical concepts in the game plan, but the Saints traditionally target the middle of the field on a variety of seams and skinny post-routes. In addition, they have a diverse horizontal passing game with an assortment of crossing routes and option concepts designed to get Brees easy completions within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

I believe Bridgewater's playing style and approach are similar to those of Brees. Although Bridgewater is a lesser talent, he is an accurate passer adept at working the short and intermediate areas of the field on quick-rhythm throws. Bridgewater makes sound decisions with the football and is at his best when playing like a pass-first point guard from the pocket. He is a distributor at heart. The Saints' play-caller will tap into those skills by putting him in an offense that features a number of spacing reads and triangle concepts designed to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

With Bridgewater showing the football world that he has rediscovered his game as a rhythm passer during his time with the New York Jets, the marriage between Payton and his new QB2 looks like a match made in football heaven.

3) The Saints' supporting cast could elevate Bridgewater's game.

So much of a quarterback's success depends on the supporting cast around him. And the Saints have the right kind of weaponry in place. From their dynamic running back tandem (which I've previously called the "G.O.A.T" among RB duos), to their big-bodied WR1 with the sticky hands and spectacular ball skills, to their rock-solid offensive line, the Saints have A-level talent at the key positions needed to elevate the play of the quarterback.

For a pinpoint "dink and dunk" passer like Bridgewater, the presence of a dominant running game sets up big-play opportunities on the outside off play-action fakes. In addition, the explosive playmaking ability of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in the passing game will help him terrorize defenses intent on taking away his top target (Mike Thomas) or his deep threat (Ted Ginn Jr.) with screens and option routes out of the backfield. Kamara, in particular, could be a vital weapon for Bridgewater when it comes to targeting overmatched linebackers in space. The second-year pro is a nightmare to contain in the open field, and Payton's clever play designs will get No. 41 plenty of one-on-one matchups

On the outside, Thomas is a strike-zone expander with the size, length and ball skills to win 50-50 balls down the field. No. 13's presence could encourage Bridgewater to be a more aggressive thrower. With Ginn also capable of winning the outside as a vertical playmaker, the Saints' new QB2 could become a more prolific scorer.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five prospects who could go No. 1 in 2022 NFL Draft; plus, Kyle Hamilton's 40 and Todd Bowles' second try

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks evaluates the five prospects who could go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, thoughts on Kyle Hamilton's 40-yard dash and Todd Bowles' prospects as a second-time head coach.
news

2022 NFL Draft: First-round order, top three needs for all 32 teams

With a frenzied first few waves of free agency in the books, Dan Parr highlights the top three 2022 NFL Draft needs for all 32 teams.
news

Buccaneers offer Todd Bowles the right opportunity for his second chance as NFL head coach

Todd Bowles is the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jim Trotter explains why this job is the right opportunity for Bowles in his second stint as an NFL head coach.
news

Tyreek Hill-infused Miami Dolphins poised to be NFL's Cinderella team in 2022

Miami has made the playoffs just twice since divisional realignment in 2002, but Adam Schein predicts the Dolphins will hit the postseason as the NFL's Cinderella team in 2022.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions nab Kyle Hamilton at No. 2; zero QBs selected in Round 1

Cynthia Frelund's second analytics-driven mock of this draft season includes a number of surprises, including a BOLD pick by the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall. Check out the full first-round simulation, 1 to 32.
news

NFL wide receiver relocations: How will Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Allen Robinson fare on new teams?

A heavy dose of wide receivers relocated this offseason, including Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and Tyreek Hill. How will they fare with new teams? James Jones examines 10 WR moves, providing 2022 stat projections and analysis.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Jets double down on defense; no QBs picked in Round 1

In Bucky Brooks' latest mock of Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Jets using both top-10 picks to boost the secondary -- and no team selecting a quarterback. Check out his projection for picks 1-32.
news

Next Woman Up: Kelly Kleine, Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager for the Denver Broncos

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Denver Broncos' Kelly Kleine discusses how she's navigated becoming one of the highest ranking females in the NFL's scouting landscape and the challenges that come with it.
news

Projecting long-term contracts for 2022's franchise-tagged players

Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects potential long-term extensions for 2022's franchise-tagged players. What might Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki and Orlando Brown hope to earn on new deals?
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 45 players changing spots, including each of his top four quarterbacks. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions': Five storylines to look forward to

With the Detroit Lions announced as the next subject of HBO's Hard Knocks in 2022, Kevin Patra identifies five storylines to watch in the latest season of the revolutionary docuseries.
news

Matt Ryan makes Indianapolis Colts AFC contenders; five perfect scheme fits in NFL roster reconstruction

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Matt Ryan makes the Indianapolis Colts legit contenders. Plus, five perfect scheme fits in the NFL's grand roster reshuffling, as well as a look at how the top four quarterback prospects performed in their respective pro days.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW