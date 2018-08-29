Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints are a perfect match

For a pinpoint "dink and dunk" passer like Bridgewater, the presence of a dominant running game sets up big-play opportunities on the outside off play-action fakes. In addition, the explosive playmaking ability of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in the passing game will help him terrorize defenses intent on taking away his top target (Mike Thomas) or his deep threat (Ted Ginn Jr.) with screens and option routes out of the backfield. Kamara, in particular, could be a vital weapon for Bridgewater when it comes to targeting overmatched linebackers in space. The second-year pro is a nightmare to contain in the open field, and Payton's clever play designs will get No. 41 plenty of one-on-one matchups