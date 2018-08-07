Around the NFL

Teddy Bridgewater: 'It gives me chills' to play again

Published: Aug 07, 2018 at 12:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Teddy Bridgewater's comeback from a devastating knee injury continues to be one of the best stories of training camp.

The New York Jets signal-caller has impressed in every phase of camp thus far after missing most of the past two seasons following a gruesome dislocated knee injury suffered before the 2016 campaign. He opens at No. 2 on the Gang Green depth chart, albeit destined to be passed by Sam Darnold eventually.

His place on the roster doesn't bother Bridgewater. The QB just wants to play.

"Right now, I'm doing everything I dreamed of doing -- and that's waking up and continuing to play football," he said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "It's a wonderful feeling. It gives me chills right now to think about it, knowing how the previous two years were."

By all accounts, Bridgewater has been impressive during training camp practices, displaying a live arm, and much of his mobility has returned. He still wears a brace on his injured knee, but it hasn't hindered the 25-year-old much.

With the Jets likely to keep Josh McCown on the sideline during Friday's first preseason-opening tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons, Bridgewater will split reps with Darnold. If and when he's hit, it will be the first time in a game since the non-contact injury two years ago.

"I'm looking forward to these upcoming preseason games, just getting out there and having fun, playing football again," Bridgewater said, per the New York Post. "I look forward to every day. Some people might say, 'It's training camp, the grind of things, can't wait to get to the regular season. Things will be easier.' But I look forward to it. Embrace the grind because it was once taken from me."

Jets coach Todd Bowles demurred when asked about the starting gig, intimating he might wait well into the preseason to make a final decision -- most consider McCown the favorite to open the season with Darnold eventually taking the throne.

After some prognosticators forecasted doom for Bridgewater's career following the knee injury, that we're even discussing the quarterback at this stage is a notable victory. An impressive preseason could secure his spot on the roster. In a perfect world, he'd flash the high-level ability shown before the injury in Minnesota and become trade bait for a QB-needy team.

For a player once viewed as the long-term answer and face of the Vikings franchise, the journey back has been long and arduous. And it isn't over yet for Bridgewater.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

news

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday named Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kanas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

news

Championship Sunday injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs on Championship Sunday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won't participate in Pro Bowl Games

Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and will be unable to partake in the league's all-star game as a result, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to start in AFC title game vs. Bengals despite high ankle sprain

As expected, Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite a high ankle sprain. "He looks good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday of Mahomes. "He's moving around good."

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans emerging as top candidate for Texans' head coaching job

DeMeco Ryans is spending the week preparing for his team's biggest game to date. He might soon be packing his belongings for a new club entirely. The 49ers DC has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans' head coaching job.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur as new offensive coordinator

The moment Mike LaFleur parted ways with the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams became the favorite to land the former offensive coordinator. The ship landed on Friday.

news

Steve Wilks 'disappointed but not defeated' after not getting Panthers' head coaching job

Steve Wilks is taking the high road after being passed over for the Panthers head coaching job. The day after Carolina announced it hired Frank Reich as its next coach, Wilks sent a message on social media thanking his former players and coaches.

news

Sauce Gardner 'wouldn't mind' if Aaron Rodgers joined Jets: 'I just want what's best for the offense'

Aaron Rodgers continues to debate his future, whether it be retirement, returning to Green Bay or changing cities. After Nathaniel Hackett's hire in New York, every Jets player, including Sauce Gardner, is being asked about a possible Rodgers addition.

news

Mike McCarthy: Jerry Jones wants me to coach Cowboys as long as Tom Landry

Despite another season that ended for the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, head coach Mike McCarthy has spoken to Jerry Jones and feels his tenure with the team is in a secure spot.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE