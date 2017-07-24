Teddy Bridgewater expected to start camp on PUP list

Each update we received on Teddy Bridgewater this offseason appeared more and more positive. Yet the quarterback is still likely to start training camp on the sidelines.
Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked Sunday if Bridgewater would begin on the physically unable to perform list.
Vikings rookies reported to training camp Sunday. Veterans, including Bridgewater, report on Wednesday.
Bridgewater starting training camp on the PUP list was expected after the quarterback suffered a torn ACL and dislocated knee last August.
During offseason workouts, Bridgewater did some tossing with receivers on the side. Earlier this month he also posted on Instagram a picture throwing without a knee brace.
Bridgewater's status will be one to track throughout training camp and early in the season.
He can come off the PUP list at any point during camp. If he starts the season on the PUP list, he would miss the first six games of the season. The Vikings declined the fifth-year option on Bridgewater's contract for 2018, but the quarterback's deal could toll if he remains on the injured list.
With Sam Bradford also entering the final year of his contract, the future of the Vikings' quarterback position remains murky.