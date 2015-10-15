Teddy Bridgewater can lift Vikings by seizing opportunity

It's no secret that the Vikings are built to bang. They've got Peterson back after he played in only one game last year following an indictment for reckless or negligent injury to a child. They've got an offensive coordinator in Norv Turner who is known for his willingness to pound the football with talented runners. They've also got a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Zimmer who, when asked about the importance of the Vikings establishing more balance between a passing attack that ranks last in the league and a running game that ranks second, said, "How are we in scoring points per game? That's what we care about."