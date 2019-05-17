Around the NFL

Ted Ginn Jr. says he'll race anyone for '$10K or better'

Published: May 17, 2019 at 02:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It wouldn't be the NFL offseason without one fast man putting out an amorphous challenge to other fast men.

This year the first candidate in the My Speed Is Faster Than Your Speed Challenge goes to 34-year-old Ted Ginn Jr.

The New Orleans Saints receiver said on "The Lefkoe Show" Thursday that he's willing to race anyone for "$10,000 or better" from "pole to pole."

"Where your check at?" Ginn told Adam Lefkoe he'd say to challengers, via Yahoo Sports. "I'm always down to do it. I've been running from light pole to light pole my whole life."

More than a dozen years ago, Ginn ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2007 NFL Scouting Combine while recovering from a sprained foot. He claims 4.22 is the fastest he'd ever been clocked.

No one questions whether Ginn, even as he reaches his mid-30s, is fast. He's plenty fast enough to burn cornerbacks -- even if he doesn't always corral the passes. Is he faster than the likes of track star Marquise Goodwin or Tyreek Hill? Perhaps someone will plop down $10K to find out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on facing Chiefs: 'They gon' get this work'

It's fair to say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ready to face his old team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- on Sunday in Germany. But two years later, how has K.C. faired in the trade that sent the star WR to South Beach.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: Trading Chase Young, Montez Sweat 'an opportunity to see what else we have'

Washington's decision to trade both of its young edge rushers may have been interpreted by some as a signal the team was giving up on the 2023 season, but Commanders head coach says that couldn't be further from the truth.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr, Patriots QB Mac Jones weigh in on Josh McDaniels firing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Nick Sirianni looks to 'confuse' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after past success vs. Eagles

Ahead of Sunday's NFC East heavyweight clash, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is well aware of who he's facing in Dallas' Dak Prescott, as the quarterback has won his last three versus the Eagles. 
news

Bears general manager Ryan Poles working toward Montez Sweat extension: 'I'm hoping it won't take too long'

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it known Wednesday that he's already working on locking up the newly acquired Montez Sweat for the long run.
news

New Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce: 'I was born a Raider'

The Raiders introduced newly promoted interim head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Champ Kelly on Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Titans-Steelers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Tennessee Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Week 9 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jets checked availability of WRs Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins before trade deadline

The New York Jets worked the phones in the lead-up to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, inquiring about the availability of Raiders WR Davante Adams, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans and Bengals WR Tee Higgins.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says final 10 games of season 'very important' for Jordan Love

The first year of the Jordan Love era has seen its fair share of struggles -- from both the QB and the Packers as a whole. GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday that the next 10 games are "very important" for the young signal-caller.
news

Bears fire running backs coach David Walker

Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.