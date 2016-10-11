Ted Ginn, big-play WRs lead Week 6 fantasy spot starts

If the Ravens are going to go downfield more often now per Flacco's request, there is a chance they will look to get Breshad Perriman more involved especially with Steve Smith sidelined with an ankle injury.. Perriman has tangible speed and is a big-time athlete. Per Next Gen Stats, Perriman has hit a max speed of over 20 MPH on two incomplete targets while running go-routes this season. In the first he faced off against Joe Haden in Week 2 and earned 1.29 yards of separation at his fastest point in the route. He earned 1.25 yards of separation against Greg Toler in Week 5. Joe Flacco was just a bit off target on both and Perriman couldn't make the adjustment to the ball. One of those deep shots, especially if they're going to call them more with Trestman gone, could go the young wideout's way against the Giants in Week 6, especially if top corner Janoris Jenkins locks up with Mike Wallace.