Tebow to visit 2 Christian universities in Ohio

Published: Apr 24, 2012 at 02:45 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) - New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow is scheduled to visit two Christian universities in Ohio this week for a leadership forum and a discussion about "faith and football."

Recently traded to the Jets from Denver, Tebow is known for late-game heroics and his public assertions of Christian faith.

He's slated to appear Tuesday night as part of the forum at Ohio Christian University in Circleville in southeast Ohio. Then he'll head to southwest Ohio to speak to a packed house at Cincinnati Christian University on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Christian spokesman Steve Carr says about 2,000 people are expected to hear Tebow in a discussion and evening fundraising banquet. Carr says donors covered the cost of bringing the Heisman Trophy winner to the school. Tebow's talks there aren't open to reporters.

