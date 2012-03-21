Tebow to the Jets goes viral as NFL players tweet the news

Tebow Time is heading to the Big Apple, as the New York Jets traded for Tim Tebow, the one-time Denver Broncos starting quarterback, on Wednesday. Here's a slice of what some current players and teams are saying about the deal on Twitter.
Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 06:32 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Mike Tomlin excited about Steelers' mindset: 'We as a collective have some questions to answer'
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraged by the prove-it mindset of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh added a number of value picks in the draft to help them achieve such goals.
news
Bills signing undrafted free-agent RB Frank Gore Jr., son of five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore
The Buffalo Bills are signing undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr., NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday, per sources. Gore is the son of running back royalty, his father having ended an outstanding career in 2020 with 16,000 yards rushing.