Tebow-to-Jets story takes another turn -- for the worse?

We've heard ad nauseum from the New York Jets that, despite their trade for Tim Tebow, Mark Sanchez definitely remains the team's starting quarterback. Ok, that's fine, but what does Tebow think? A report has surfaced that Tebow is heading to New York not intending to be a backup and thinks he can beat out Sanchez for the job. Oh, this is going to get good.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
•Andrew Luck had a satisfying pro day on Thursday. Robert Griffin III had his the day before. NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock compares the two highly touted quarterbacks' performances.
Debate: Tebow Time in NYC?
The Jets made waves by trading for Tim Tebow. Is this a good move for Gang Green? Our analysts share their opinions. **More ...**
• The Chicago Bears signed free-agent running back Michael Bush on Thursday, leaving Matt Fortein a state of disarray. Be sure to check back later today as Elliot Harrison examines how the Bears' offense will change.
•The Oakland Raiders have work to do to gain ground in the AFC West. Good news for fans of the Silver and Black is that new general manager Reggie McKenzie is pleased with the offseason so far.
•And in the end, there could be only one winner in the Peyton Manning sweepstakes: the Denver Broncos. Dr. Phil offers his advice for recovery and reconciliation to the teams who pursued but failed.
• NFL.com has picked the 64 best teams of the Super Bowl era, and through March, we're asking fans to vote on them.
• The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
In the wake of staggering punishment, the Saintsmust lock up Drew Brees right now, writes Jason La Canfora. **More ...**
• Sign up to receive the Super Bowl edition of NFL Magazine for exclusive content from some of the league's ultimate insiders.
• Happy Birthday to two of the NFL's most explosive offensive weapons, Maurice Jones-Drew and Brandon Marshall. "Pocket Hercules" turns 27, while Marshall turns 28. Also, "Jaws", Ron Jaworski, is celebrating his 61st birthday.