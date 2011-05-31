Tebow the subject of a polarizing debate in fantasy

Tebow gave both camps fodder for ammunition in a late-season audition as the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2010. In three starts, he passed for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns, and added 199 yards and 3 scores on the ground. He amassed 308 yards through the air against the Raiders and 94 yards on the ground against the Chargers. Still, he completed less than half of his passes (40 of 81), and Broncos lost two of the three games.