Tebow the Jet: Celebrity backup meets media

A snag in the deal held things up between the Jets and Broncos, the delay centered on a salary advance due Tebow. Jacksonville, once considered one of the favorites to land their hometown star, jumped back in the hunt. But eight hours later, the Jets finally completed the trade, agreeing to pay half of the $5 million Denver owed Tebow. There was yet one more delay before the trade became official; a technicality required Tebow to sign a rewritten contract that kept him on the Broncos' salary cap until Saturday afternoon.