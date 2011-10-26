Tebow's next test comes vs. fearsome Detroit D line

Published: Oct 26, 2011 at 09:34 AM

Why to watch
Tim Tebow basks in the glory of his home crowd, while Ndamukong Suh, after being called dirty by the Falcons last week, leads a scary pass rush against him. The Lions can't afford to lose three in a row after a dream start, and Matthew Stafford is facing injury questions again. Can Tebow continue the heroics against a better opponent?

Inside story
Detroit plays the run on the way to the quarterback, and if Tebow can make a quick cut and get by the first wave of linemen, there could be some fertile running lanes. The Lions are poor against the run.

More: Go inside each Week 8 game

