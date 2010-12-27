Tebow's effort is top Week 16 moment

Tebow might have convinced some folks that he is cut out for the NFL, after all. The rookie quarterback overcame deficits of 17 points at halftime and 13 in the fourth quarter to lead Denver to a 24-23 win over the Texans. In the fourth quarter, Tebow passed for a touchdown, then won the game with a 6-yard rushing score.
Tebow's effort was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returning from injury to keep Green Bay's playoff hopes alive and WR Jerome Simpson helping the Bengals upset the Chargers.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
Rodgers comes back to keep
[Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB) alive
Returning from his second concussion this year, Aaron Rodgers knew the Packers' playoff hopes were on the line against the Giants. And he delivered in a big way, passing for 404 yards and four touchdowns to lead a 45-17 victory that puts Green Bay ahead of New York for the final NFC playoff spot with one game left.
Tebow leads
[Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN)' comeback win
Simpson helps
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) upset
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD)
A 2008 second-round pick with just three career receptions, Jerome Simpson didn't quite have the resume of the two receivers he was helping replace. But with Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco sidelined, Simpson came through with six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns to key Cincinnati's 34-20 upset victory over San Diego.