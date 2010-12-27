Tebow's effort is top Week 16 moment

Published: Dec 27, 2010 at 03:07 PM

Tim Tebow leading the Broncos' comeback win against the Texans is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played Dec. 23-27, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

Tebow might have convinced some folks that he is cut out for the NFL, after all. The rookie quarterback overcame deficits of 17 points at halftime and 13 in the fourth quarter to lead Denver to a 24-23 win over the Texans. In the fourth quarter, Tebow passed for a touchdown, then won the game with a 6-yard rushing score.

Tebow's effort was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returning from injury to keep Green Bay's playoff hopes alive and WR Jerome Simpson helping the Bengals upset the Chargers.

After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

