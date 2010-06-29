Tebow's busy offseason all about proving his doubters wrong

But don't mistake Tebow's pleasant demeanor for a lack of fire. His focus through the offseason has been to do everything possible to allow himself to reward Broncos coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Brian Xanders for their decision to select him much higher than anticipated. When the time comes for him to take the field as a quarterback (not a tight end or a running back or some other position that the skeptics said he would be more qualified to play), Tebow intends to deliver.