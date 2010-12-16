Tebow, other young QBs need to be evaluated closely

The Vikings made the 6-foot-3, 226-pound Webb a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Alabama-Birmingham. They liked him mostly because of his running ability (some scouts thought he would play receiver in the NFL), but now they have a chance to see what potential he has to become a more complete quarterback in the NFL. Although Favre likely played the final game of his career against the Bills and seemingly has no stake in the Vikings' future, he said the following about Webb: "You've got to find out what he can do at some point."