Tebow, Orton motivated for different reasons in season finale

When the Broncos cut Orton, they were very aware that he could wind up with the Chiefs, sources said. But they also had three mindsets while doing so: (1) It allowed them to allocate the saved money toward signing bonuses for other players in 2012; (2) It allowed Tebow to have better control of the locker room; and (3) the Broncos were confident, even if they had to eventually face Orton, that they could beat him.