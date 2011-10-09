Tebow opens second half for Broncos against Chargers

As cliche as it sounds, it's finally Tim Tebow time in Denver.
Tebow entered the game in place of starter Kyle Orton for the Broncos first series of the third quarter, trailing 23-10. Orton, who was 6 of 13 passing for 34 yards and an interception in the first half, remained on the sideline in a baseball cap
The crowd at Sports Authority Field at Mile High grew so loud that Tebow had to motion with his arms for them to quiet down.
Tebow didn't do much in his first series, completing his only attempt to Eric Decker for no gain after Willis McGahee ran the first two downs.