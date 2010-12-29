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Tebow mania continues against Chargers

Published: Dec 29, 2010 at 05:38 AM

The storyline
The Broncos' coaching search begins about five minutes after this game ends.

Why you should watch
Tebow, Tebow and more Tebow. If not for Tim Tebow, you might be able to count the number of people in the stands with a study abacus. I wonder if the Chargers are regretting the hard-line stance they took with their key restricted free agents right about now?

Did you know?
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has a 118.8 passer rating in nine career starts against the Broncos. ... San Diego is tied for the league lead with 44 sacks. ... The Broncos are 15-5 at home against the Chargers since 1990. ... Denver's D.J. Williams leads the team with 116 tackles.

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