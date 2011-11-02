Tebow makes visit to Oakland's famous 'Black Hole'

Why to watch
Could this be the end of Tebow Time as we know it, already? If so, better catch it while you can. You'd figure that the good people of "the Black Hole" will have something special for Tebow. Oakland fans will also be looking for much more out of Carson Palmer coming out of the bye with that extra time to work out the considerable kinks in his game that were on display against the Chiefs in Week 7.
Inside story
Tebow's slow delivery and the way he clings to the ball will create problems against this mammoth defensive line. The Raiders aren't the fastest front four, but they just might be the biggest and that extra half second will help. The Broncos hope to have Willis McGahee back running the ball.