Tebow makes appearance in Eagles' win over Colts

Tebow threw for 69 yards and ran for a touchdown in his first game in two years, Kenjon Barner returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Indianapolis Colts 36-10 Sunday.
Tebow got a standing ovation when he entered midway through the third quarter and the crowd roared so loud when his name was introduced he had to quiet them down because he was taking the snap in a shotgun.
He dove into the pylon on a 7-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 yards rushing on four carries. He completed 6 of 12 passes and was sacked twice.
Tebow hadn't played since the 2013 preseason with New England until the Eagles (1-0) signed him to compete with Matt Barkley for the No. 3 spot behind Sam Bradford and Mark Sanchez. Barkley was 12 of 20 for 192 yards and one interception.
