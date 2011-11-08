Tebow is making waves in fantasy football ... again

M.F.: If you're getting Peterson in this deal, I love it. You might face some resistance from your fellow owners, however, so be prepared to state your case for why the trade shouldn't be overturned. First, Smith is in the top five in fantasy points at his position. Second, and most important, no one can see into the future -- that's the reason I almost never reject trades as the commissioner in my leagues unless it's something terrible like Arian Foster for Curtis Painter. Here's a great example. Last season, if you put up a trade offer of Foster and Brandon Lloyd for Chris Johnson and Andre Johnson before Week 1, well, it would have been laughed at across the board. But take a look at the numbers -- the team getting Foster and Lloyd would have won that deal. I also remember a deal back in 2008 that was rejected (I wasn't the commissioner) where one team wanted to trade LaDainian Tomlinson at midseason for DeAngelo Williams. It wasn't processed because Tomlinson was the king of fantasy football and Williams had just one 1,000-yard season at that point. Guess who had more points down the stretch? Here's a hint -- it wasn't L.T.