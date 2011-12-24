Tebow hosts QB with partially amputated leg before Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tim Tebow, meet Jacob Rainey.
The Denver quarterback whose on-field comebacks have intrigued the nation, met Rainey, who had part of his right leg amputated after an injury in September, before the Broncos faced the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
"I'm excited, I guess, to meet someone that famous," said Rainey, the highly rated Virginia prep quarterback who was hurt in a scrimmage. "It's nice that he can take time out of his day to help other people out. I appreciate it."
Rainey was flown with his family to Buffalo to watch the Christmas Eve game by Tebow's Wish 15 foundation, which has brought a young fan to every Broncos game this year.
Regarded as a can't-miss major college prospect out of Woodberry Forrest School, Rainey suffered a severe knee injury that also severed an artery in his right leg. He underwent several operations until doctors finally determined they had no choice but to amputate part of the leg.
On Saturday, Tebow trotted off the field and met Rainey and his family just after the Broncos finished pregame warm-ups. The Denver QB hugged Rainey's entire contingent, and the two conversed for several minutes on the sideline.
"Hopefully I get to inspire that kid or encourage him -- or just give him the opportunity to hang out with his favorite players," Tebow said.
"What happened to him is a lot worse than a win or a loss on the football field," he said. "He has one leg. I had a great opportunity to bring him here. That's something that puts everything in perspective, of how we get flustered with one game.
"Ultimately, it's just a game. I'm thankful I can keep things in perspective of what really matters," Tebow said.
Tebow met with the family again after the game outside the visitors' locker room.
"We've always been big Tim Tebow fans before this," said Jacob's father, Lee Rainey. "Now that he's reached out to bring Jacob up to the game, he made the effort to make a difference."
