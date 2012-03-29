Tebow hits Twitter for 1st time since joining Jets

Published: Mar 29, 2012 at 05:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - It's Twitter Time again for Tim Tebow.

In his first tweets since being traded to the New York Jets last week, the popular backup quarterback writes Thursday night that he's, yep, "excited" to be with his new team and thanks Denver Broncos fans for their support after "an interesting couple of weeks!"

Tebow, who retweeted something on March 11, sent out four tweets and poked fun at himself: "I've already said it 44 times so here goes number 45: I'm really excited to be a Jet! Haha!" Tebow used the word "excited" repeatedly during his 30-minute introductory news conference Monday.

He says he's "anxiously looking forward" to getting to work and vows to "Fireman Ed and the rest of Jets nation" that he'll play his heart out in New York.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

