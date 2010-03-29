Tebow dines with Hall of Fame QB Kelly during visit to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Tim Tebow's pre-NFL draft visit with the Buffalo Bills included a dinner with Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Kelly, who has talked up Tebow over the past few months, had dinner with the Florida quarterback Sunday night, Kelly's spokeswoman, Tricia Cavalier, said Monday. It's unclear whether the dinner occurred before or after the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner met with the team.

Kelly was traveling and unavailable for comment. Kelly's wife, Jill, first revealed that her husband and Tebow had dinner in a post on her Twitter account Sunday night.

Referring to her husband as "JK," Jill Kelly noted the dinner and wrote: "Here's one thing JK said about Tebow. 'He's a class act and a great guy.'"

The Bills, who confirmed but didn't discuss Tebow's visit, have previously expressed interest in the quarterback.

Last week, Bills coach Chan Gailey lauded Tebow, saying, "Tim has every intangible that you could ever want in a quarterback." Gailey, however, then raised a familiar question about Tebow's unorthodox delivery and whether he can adjust it to succeed at the NFL level.

"If you go with the delivery he had, he will really struggle in this league," Gailey said.

Tebow has spent much of the offseason developing a more efficient throwing motion.

At a charitable function in January, Kelly credited Tebow for having great character and being someone who's self-motivated. Kelly stopped short of saying he favored Tebow playing for Buffalo, noting that would be up to the team's coaches and scouts to do their homework.

Tebow is projected to be a second- or third-round pick in next month's draft. The Bills' second-round pick is the 41st overall.

The Bills have gone through a revolving door at quarterback since Kelly retired following the 1996 season. Trent Edwards lost his starting job midway through last season and was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Gailey, who took over in January after Dick Jauron was fired, has said he expects to have an open competition between Edwards, Fitzpatrick and third-stringer Brian Brohm. Gailey also didn't rule out the team acquiring a quarterback through a trade or the draft.

