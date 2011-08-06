Tebow: Comments about Broncos QB race were 'out of context'

Tim Tebow told reporters Friday that statements he made to The Denver Post about the Broncos starting quarterback job being taken away from him were "a little bit out of context."
In talking with The Post's Woody Paige on Wednesday, Tebow opened up about his competition with Kyle Orton, who has brushed off trade rumors and outplayed Tebow in training camp.
On Friday, the Heisman Trophy-winning star out of Florida addressed those comments, clarifying that he was never promised the starting job by the Broncos' coaches or front office.
"(The Broncos) never said anything to me like that at all," Tebow told the team's official site. "The plan all the whole time was to come in and compete ... that's what I love doing.
"I don't feel like anything was taken from me, and I don't want anything given to me, also," Tebow said. "I want to work for anything that I get, that's for sure, and I've always been like that."
Tebow showered Paige with compliments, while suggesting that his quotes to Paige don't mirror his feelings about his role with the Broncos.
"Well, I have all the respect in the world for Mr. Paige," Tebow said. "But sometimes, when your doing interviews, it doesn't come out exactly ... I don't feel like it was exactly how it came out."