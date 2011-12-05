Tebow changes Broncos' long-term outlook; more on Week 13

Getting a team to believe it can win is the hardest challenge of any head coach. Fox owes Tebow a big thank you. Now the Broncos' season is not slipping away. Denver could be playoff bound, as Sunday's win put the Broncos in first place in the AFC West. Going from 1-4 to 7-5 is an incredible turnaround. For most of the winning streak, the Broncos defense led the way. But Sunday, the defense was not as good, and the Tebow-led offense found its way and carried the team. In just 49 plays, the Broncos scored 28 points (the other TD came on a pick-six). Tebow threw for 202 yards and the Broncos found another playmaker in wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (another McDaniels' draft pick). When the Broncos needed big plays the most, Thomas came through with three receptions of over 40 yards and two touchdowns.