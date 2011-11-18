Tebow, Broncos winning unconventionally; Week 11 notes

The Jets offense will get blamed for the loss, which is what always happens in New York, but this was a total team loss -- from the defense's inability to stop the Broncos on the last drive, to their horrible clock management at the end of the half, to their inability to score touchdowns in the red zone. Yes, losing running back Shonn Greene hurt their ability to run their offense because Joe McKnight is so limited in pass protection, but this was not the real reason for the loss. The Jets cannot make explosive plays on offense. Every drive has to be perfect and every scoring drive needs at least 10 plays, with many third-down conversions. There are never any downfield throws because for all the fanfare that Plaxico Burress brings, he lacks the speed to put fear into defenses. He really is just a red-zone receiver. Santonio Holmes has disappeared because without another receiver who can threaten the defense, the opponents can roll the coverage his way and force quarterback Mark Sanchez to throw the ball elsewhere.