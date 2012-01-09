Tebow, Broncos' remarkable run hits Foxborough

Denver linebacker Von Miller looked better last week than he has in a month, even with that club still on his hand. He seems to be adjusting to it, and New England's older, beat-up offensive line will have a real test here. I don't think Brady will be quite as comfortable as he'd like to be. This smells like a ballgame to me, folks, and you just never know how long Denver will be able to keep conjuring up that Tebow magic. If the pass rush is going, those screens and little slants to Wes Welker off the three-step drop will be Brady's best friend.