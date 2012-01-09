Tebow, Broncos' remarkable run hits Foxborough

Inside the matchup:
Inside slant:
The last time these teams met, the match-up was closer than the final score would indicate. Denver pummeled the Patriots on the ground in the first half; things turned only when the Broncos started fumbling, forcing them to try to play catch-up. The Patriots also won't have Andre Carter this time around. Demaryius Thomas will be a handful for any Pats corner that lines up opposite him, though the loss of Eric Decker limits Denver's options. Eddie Royal in the screen game could be key.
Oh, did I mention Tim Tebow yet? Yeah, he's playing, too. I have a feeling that on the road, we'll see even more of the read-option, given Tebow's accuracy issues. New England's defense isn't nearly as punishing as Pittsburgh's, but dropping back to pass more than 15-20 times in an away game invites danger.
Denver linebacker Von Miller looked better last week than he has in a month, even with that club still on his hand. He seems to be adjusting to it, and New England's older, beat-up offensive line will have a real test here. I don't think Brady will be quite as comfortable as he'd like to be. This smells like a ballgame to me, folks, and you just never know how long Denver will be able to keep conjuring up that Tebow magic. If the pass rush is going, those screens and little slants to Wes Welker off the three-step drop will be Brady's best friend.