Tebow, Broncos' remarkable run hits Foxborough

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 04:47 AM

Inside the matchup:

» Kirwan: Expect a tight battle Saturday night
» Harrison: Ranking the NFL's elite eight
» Put a name to epic finish in Denver
» Darlington: Wild-card win defined by Tebow
» Lombardi: Tebow crafting Hollywood script
» Debate: Does McDaniels deserve credit for Broncos' run?
» Photo essay: Divisional playoff memories
» Moments that defined playoff teams' seasons
» Data Points: Playoff record by seed

Inside slant:

The last time these teams met, the match-up was closer than the final score would indicate. Denver pummeled the Patriots on the ground in the first half; things turned only when the Broncos started fumbling, forcing them to try to play catch-up. The Patriots also won't have Andre Carter this time around. Demaryius Thomas will be a handful for any Pats corner that lines up opposite him, though the loss of Eric Decker limits Denver's options. Eddie Royal in the screen game could be key.

Oh, did I mention Tim Tebow yet? Yeah, he's playing, too. I have a feeling that on the road, we'll see even more of the read-option, given Tebow's accuracy issues. New England's defense isn't nearly as punishing as Pittsburgh's, but dropping back to pass more than 15-20 times in an away game invites danger.

Denver linebacker Von Miller looked better last week than he has in a month, even with that club still on his hand. He seems to be adjusting to it, and New England's older, beat-up offensive line will have a real test here. I don't think Brady will be quite as comfortable as he'd like to be. This smells like a ballgame to me, folks, and you just never know how long Denver will be able to keep conjuring up that Tebow magic. If the pass rush is going, those screens and little slants to Wes Welker off the three-step drop will be Brady's best friend.

More: Go inside each divisional playoff game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut

NFL teams must get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 30. With that deadline fast approaching, Eric Edholm spotlights notable players who could be traded or cut, including a trio of quarterbacks.

news

Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season

Ja'Marr Chase took the league by storm in his record-setting rookie campaign and helped the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl in 33 seasons. Which first-year players could have a similar impact in 2022? Kevin Patra reveals six candidates.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE